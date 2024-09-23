New LIAT wants to fly to Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 23 September 2024, 20:34 by Writer

The new regional airline, LIAT 2020, has applied to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for permission to fly to this South American nation with connections to several Caribbean islands, the authority’s Director-General, Retired Lt. Col. Egbert Field said.

“No, LIAT has not been given any approval to operate. They have applied and we are going through the process,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

The Authority, as part of the process, has asked the public for comments or objections.

The GCAA notice says LIAT 2020 proposes to begin operations on October 1, 2024. The Antigua-based carrier has applied for a one-year permit to fly daily to and from Guyana with the route being: Antigua-Barbados-Guyana with connections to Suriname, British Virgin Islands, St Kitts, Dominica, St Lucia, Grenada, and Trinidad.

Members of the public have until September 25, 2024 to make representations or objections to the service or state what conditions should be attached to the licence.

LIAT 2020, which is a joint venture between the Antigua government and the Nigerian airline, Air Peace, replaces the bankrupt and closed LIAT 1974 Limited.