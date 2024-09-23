Iconic Guyanese sculptor back at work after ministerial encounter over racial slurs by member of public

Last Updated on Monday, 23 September 2024, 20:30 by Writer

Acclaimed Guyanese sculptor Ivor Thom on Monday returned to work as Administrator of the E. R. Burrowes School of Art, just days after he resigned following a meeting with Culture, Youth and Sport Minister Charles Ramson over an alleged racial slur by a member of the public in the school’s compound.

Mr Thom said he opted to return to work in the interest of the students, coupled with a request by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to withdraw the resignation because “the matter wasn’t handled correctly; he said that’s not who they are, that’s not how things should be.”

“It was a really hard decision but in the interest of the students and the fact that the Vice President took time off to call me, that kind of helped me to make my decision,” the well-respected sculptor told Demerara Waves Online News.

He said he met with the Director of Culture on Monday, following Mr Jagdeo’s call on Saturday and she also “influenced me to come back.”

The alleged offender reportedly called a senior government official after Mr Thom told him he could not park there as it was reserved for students and staff. Mr Thom was immediately summoned to a meeting with Mr Ramson who informed him that he should not honk his horn on anyone and he could not dictate who should park there.

Mr Ramson did not respond to a Demerara Waves Online News request for comment.

The E.R. Burrowes School of Art’s student population is estimated at 50.