Guyanese detectives complete specialist degree in Russia

During the course of the programme, the detectives’ “comprehensive coursework” covered the various laws, forensic science, terrorism, national security, investigation and prevention of various crimes, administration, management, crime and criminology alongside specialised training in areas such as information security, information technology, prevention of corruption as well as tactical and weapons training.

Tailored for contemporary challenges in law enforcement, the GPF said those robust and diverse sets of skills acquired by the three graduates now enable them to effectively navigate the legal frameworks that govern national security as well as equip them with essential skills and knowledge for their roles as law enforcement officers.

“With this degree, the three detectives are now poised to take on more significant roles within the Guyana Police Force, as it has not only prepared them for immediate challenges but also positioned them as future leaders in ensuring national safety and compliance with all legal and ethical standards,” the law enforcement agency said.