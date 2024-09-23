Guyanese detectives complete specialist degree in Russia

Last Updated on Monday, 23 September 2024, 20:43 by Writer
Three detectives of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have completed a specialist degree in Legal Support of National Security at the Rostov Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.
The scholarships were provided under the auspices of Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.
“The programme, designed to prepare students for the complexities of legal support in national security, emphasised both theoretical knowledge and practical application,” the GPF said.
During the course of the programme, the detectives’ “comprehensive coursework” covered the various laws, forensic science, terrorism, national security, investigation and prevention of various crimes, administration, management, crime and criminology alongside specialised training in areas such as information security, information technology, prevention of corruption as well as tactical and weapons training.
Tailored for contemporary challenges in law enforcement, the GPF said those robust and diverse sets of skills acquired by the three graduates now enable them to effectively navigate the legal frameworks that govern national security as well as equip them with essential skills and knowledge for their roles as law enforcement officers.
“With this degree, the three detectives are now poised to take on more significant roles within the Guyana Police Force, as it has not only prepared them for immediate challenges but also positioned them as future leaders in ensuring national safety and compliance with all legal and ethical standards,” the law enforcement agency said.