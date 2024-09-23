One Communications served summonses for copyright infringement case in New York court

The Federal District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday issued summonses for One Communications (Guyana) Inc. and Tennicia De Freitas, popularly known as Nekeita in the copyright case filed by Jackie Hanover, popularly known as Jackie Jaxx, and Ivan Harry who performs as D’Ivan.

Hanover and Harry filed their copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday, September 20, 2024.

One Communications (Guyana) Inc. was served with the summons and complaint on Monday, the singers said. The summonses were issued after the court reviewed the complaint.

Ms Hanover and Mr Harry are alleging that One Communications (Guyana), formerly GTT, and Nekeita violated their copyright in musical composition and sound recording for the songs “Guyana” and “Oh Guyana” during One Communications rebranding launching ceremony on September 6, 2024.

They are contending that One Communications in particular, gained significant economic benefits by infringing their copyright registered in the United States.

Judge Alleyne R. Ross and Magistrate Judge Taryn A. Merkl have been assigned to preside over the case.

One Communications. formerly Guyana Telephone and Telegraph or GTT, said it was probing a copyright infringement claim by the two Guyanese musicians who have filed a US$1.6 million lawsuit. The company had signaled it was interested in resolving the dispute over the use of two of Ms Hanover and Mr Harry’s songs at its rebranding ceremony from GTT to One Communications held on September 6, 2024. “We are dedicated to resolving this situation transparently and responsibly,” the company said.

Though One Communications acknowledged the copyright infringement claim that was filed on Friday in the New York Eastern District Court, the company declined to comment on “ongoing potential legal matters”. One Communications emphasised “our commitment to supporting Guyanese artists and the creative industry”.