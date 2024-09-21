West Demerara residents killed

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 September 2024, 9:24 by Denis Chabrol

Two men from Stewartville, West Coast Demerara were early Saturday morning stabbed to death at Leonora, the Guyana Police Force said.

Police have arrested one of two prime suspects in the killing of 30-year old Mohamed Kalameeden Nasir, a carpenter who lived at Lot 1 Stewartville and 25-year old Arvinda Roopram, a construction worker of Lot 52 Stewartville.

Police said that at about 2:50 AM, Nasir, Roopram and the two suspects “had a scuffle that ensued from a heated argument.”

Roopram was stabbed several times and Nasir was stabbed once to his upper abdomen.

“The scene was processed and a black-handle ‘Rambo’ knife was recovered. Several persons were questioned and useful information received as investigations continue,” police said in a statement.

The two suspects, 28-year old Alex “Mario” Amsterdam, who is a security guard, was stabbed once to his upper abdomen, while the second suspect, Terry (only name given), escaped from the scene in an unknown direction.

Nasir and Roopram were escorted by police to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

Amsterdam was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is admitted as a patient under police guard. Police his condition is “critical.”