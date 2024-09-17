PNCR, AFC condemn police action at Melly Mel’s parents’ home

Last Updated on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 22:17 by Writer

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) on Tuesday separately condemned the anti-narcotics raid of the residence of social media activist Melissa Atwell’s mother and grandmother.

No one was arrested, but police said they would conduct fingerprint tests on a Ziploc bag of 23 grammes of marijuana they said was found over the back concrete fence in the alleyway next to some banana trees.

The PNCR/APNU condemned the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) regime and the Guyana Police Force for “victimizing and

harassing” Ms Atwell’s relatives at their Eccles, East Bank of Demerara home on Tuesday, 17th of September, 2024.

“The fact that the Force continues to execute instructions aimed to silence those like Ms. Atwell, who expose the corruption, malpractices and incompetence in the GPF and government officials, is further explicit evidence that the Force has been politicized and de-professionalized by the PPP regime,” the PNCR/APNU said.

Rather than harassing innocent Guyanese and their relatives, the PNCR/APNU urged the police to remember that their mandate is to investigate crimes committed by those in high office. “The PNCR calls on the Guyana Police Force to desist from targeting the relatives of Ms. Atwell and all others who speak out against government corruption, executive lawlessness, and political and racial discrimination,” that party said.

While the Police Force said it executed a search warrant at the Atwells residence, the AFC said the “invasion” was done without a warrant and was “a blatant violation of the rule of law and the constitutional rights of citizens.” “We urge the Guyana Police Force to respect the sanctity of private homes and adhere to the legal protocols enshrined in our constitution, which safeguard the rights of every citizen,” that party said.

“We strongly denounce the intimidation tactics employed against Atwell’s family, which represent a disturbing erosion of civil liberties and the misuse of police powers,” that smaller opposition party said.

The AFC said the targeting of individuals, especially those who exercise their right to free speech, undermines Guyana’s democratic fabric.

The New York-based Melissa “Melly Mel” Atwell often times criticises the PPP-led administration and releases pictures of what appear to be official documents she claimed had been linked to alleged corruption and bad governance. For her part, Ms Atwell believed that her family was targeted through the ruse of a search for narcotics with the intent of implicating her son.

The AFC said it stands in solidarity with Melissa Atwell and her family during this troubling time and calls for a full, independent investigation into that incident.

Police said they conducted the search based on intelligence.