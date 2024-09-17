New Region One Police Commander on community outreach

Newly-appointed Guyana Police Force Commander for Region One (Barima-Waini), Superintendent Krishna Ramana at the weekend led a team of law enforcers on an outreach to several communities.

The force said that exercise was part of its commitment to fostering a strong relationship between law enforcement and the community.”Mr Ramana, along with other ranks, visited Yarakita, White Water, and Wauna villages, North West District on Sunday, September 15th.

According to that law enforcement agency, they engaged with residents and discussed various community-related issues and safety concerns.

“The residents appreciated the initiative and reported no significant security issues. They were also informed about the Guyana Police Force’s community-oriented policing approach and the Commander and his team’s open-door policy.” the police force said.