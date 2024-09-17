New Region One Police Commander on community outreach
Tuesday, 17 September 2024
Region One Police Commander, Superintendent Krishna Ramana (at right in plainclothes) shaking a man’s (in blue shirt) hand.
Newly-appointed Guyana Police Force Commander for Region One (Barima-Waini), Superintendent Krishna Ramana at the weekend led a team of law enforcers on an outreach to several communities.
The force said that exercise was part of its commitment to fostering a strong relationship between law enforcement and the community.”Mr Ramana, along with other ranks, visited Yarakita, White Water, and Wauna villages, North West District on Sunday, September 15th.
According to that law enforcement agency, they engaged with residents and discussed various community-related issues and safety concerns.
“The residents appreciated the initiative and reported no significant security issues. They were also informed about the Guyana Police Force’s community-oriented policing approach and the Commander and his team’s open-door policy.” the police force said.
Region One Police Commander, Superintendent Krishna Ramana speaking with a resident in red jersey.
The Police Force changed its Police Commander for Region One days after the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) unearthed 4.4 tons of cocaine from several pits near an illegal airstrip on the outskirts of central Matthews Ridge.
As of September 12, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh became Head of the Police Force’s Transport Workshop.
