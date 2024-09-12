Former Region One police commander sent to transport workshop

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 September 2024, 22:10 by Writer

The then Divisional Commander of Region One (Barima-Waini), Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh is now Head of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Transport Workshop.

The law enforcement agency did not issue a specific release about the change of command, but Mr Sawh’s name and new responsibility was mentioned in a news release about police benefitting from a two-day procurement process training that was conducted by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC).

Mr Sawh was the Region One Commander when the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force, on August 31 discovered 4.4 tonnes of cocaine in pits near an illegal airstrip on the outskirts of Matthews Ridge, North West District.

Superintendent Krishna Ramana on September 10 assumed command of Region One.

CANU said the cocaine was destined for Europe by sea.

Meanwhile, Finance Officer, Superintendent Bharrat Persaud, during brief remarks, noted that the training programme caters to members of the GPF who are stationed within the various regional divisions and are responsible for procurement.

“The intention of this collaboration between the Guyana Police Force and the Public Procurement Commission is to edify you (participants) about procurement, the work and purpose of the Procurement Commission and the Procurement Act,” Superintendent Persaud stated.

During the two days, the participants will focus on various aspects of the Procurement Commission and the Procurement Act and what they entail in terms of the government accounting system.

Other participating police officers in the training session are Head of the GPF’s Strategic Planning Unit, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram and Superintendent Persaud, along with Mr Dwight Dodson (Head of Operations, PPC) and several other personnel from the PPC.

Upon completion of this necessary training session, the participants will have a better understanding of the following areas: