AFC trying to kill new Berbice Bridge – Ali; mum on feasibility study, impact assessment

Last Updated on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 21:42 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday accused the Alliance For Change (AFC) of setting the stage to scuttle the construction of a new high-span bridge across the Berbice River, a day after that party called on government to produce a feasibility study and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

Dr Ali did not say whether the study or assessment would be done or had already been completed, but vowed that the Berbice Bridge would be constructed. “I’ll make sure the Berbice River Bridge will be done,” he said. He recalled saying that Berbice would be transformed into a major industrial area that would include a port facility, a new industrial zone, palmyra stadium and a new road.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who is also the Executive Secretary of the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP), added that the opposition was bent on opposing “anything for Berbice”. He and the President contended that the opposition was bent on objecting to any development for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). “The people of Region Six must ask themselves why is it this same group of people again are trying to block a four-lane bridge across the Berbice River that will work 24 hours, improve efficiency and that will create the opportunity for the expansion of trade, improvement of competitiveness, creation of jobs and the build-out of what we’re going to see in Region Six,” he said.

The President and his ministers, who also included Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, also did not address the AFC’s concern about the contractual and other legal implications the new Berbice Bridge would have on the existing Rosignol-Palmyra bridge across the Berbice River.

Making out a case that Berbice was being targeted by the opposition, the President reminded that the then governing People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (AFC) had sent home almost 8,000 sugar workers in Berbice and closed a number of estates.

“While the AFC is not opposed to development and modernization, we emphasize the need for responsible governance, especially when it involves substantial public expenditure”, the party stated.