Suspects in robberies at East Demerara gas stations charged

Last Updated on Monday, 26 August 2024, 22:49 by Writer
Three men charged on Monday with robbery under arms of three gas stations on the East Coast Demerara were refused bail and remanded to prison, the Guyana Police Force said.
The trio – Joel Joshua Williams, 21, Akeem Marques, 27, and Tyron Peters, 19 – from Bachelor’s Adventure pleaded not guilty.
They are accused of committing robberies on the GUYOIL gas station, Mon Repos Railway Embankment, and Chico Ramos Gas Station at Coldingen on August 20, 2024 and Rubis gas station at Success on August 23, 2024.
They were arrested on August 23 and arraigned on Monday, August 26.
“It is alleged that the suspects entered the gas stations in a grey Toyota Corolla Axio motorcar, armed with pistols and cutlass, exited, and robbed pump attendants and a security guard. They relieved the victims at the three locations of cash, cell phones and jewellery, totalling GY$340,000,” police said.
The three men pleaded not guilty to robbery under arms committed on a 29-year-old pump attendant on August 23 at Rubis Gas Station, Success.
Sparendaam Magistrate Clive Nurse remanded them to prison until September 27 after they pleaded not guilty.
Joel Williams was also charged with two counts of robbery under arms committed on Dale Jordan and Melissa Wilkinson, which occurred on August 20, 2024 at GUYOIL Gas Station, Mon Repos Railway Embankment. He pleaded not guilty.
Joel Williams was further charged with an armed robbery committed on Kenard Mahadeo, which occurred on August 20 at the Chico Ramos Gas Station, Coldingen. Williams is accused of robbing the victim of GY$9,000. He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce and pleaded not guilty. He was granted GY$100,000 bail.
The matter is adjourned to September 30, 2024.