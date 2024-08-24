Car used in deadly drive-by shooting tracked down

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 August 2024, 17:05 by Denis Chabrol

The car, which was allegedly used in an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting that left one person dead and six others injured , was found later in the day in South Ruimveldt, police sa8d.

At about 9:30 Saturday morning, detectives said they went to Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt Georgetown, where they observed a black Toyota Premio motor car,without number plate, parked on the eastern carriageway of Manatee Place, facing south.

Police said the vehicle was examined, and registration number PAC 8364 was seen engraved on the windscreens.

The vehicle was processed and photographed by the Criminal Investigations Department team, and eleven 9mm spent shells, along with one .223 spent shell, were found in the front and back seats of the car.

Police also said that two suspected bullet holes were seen in the lower right back passenger door, and what appears to be a graze from a bullet to the left side back just above the gas tank. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras and these were seen and will be viewed. The vehicle was escorted to the Police Station where it was lodged pending investigation.

“The spent shells found at the scene and in the motor car were placed in separate evidence bags and taken to the ballistics section to be examined.

Police said the owner of the car, Coleen Burrowes, 33, a businesswoman was contacted and interviewed.

She reportedly told police hat on August 24 at about 4 AM, she was driving her black Toyota Premio motor car #PAC 8364, East along D’Urban Street, Georgetown, in company of a friend and two cousins.

According to Burrowes, while at D’Urban and Victor Street, she felt an urgent need to urinate, and as such, she stopped her motorcar on D’Urban and Victor Streets, during which she was approached by two men on a white XR motorcycle, registration number unknown. She told police that he pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle, pointed a firearm at her and demanded that she hand over the motorcar.

‘Being fearful for her life, she, along with the other occupants, exited the car, and the armed suspect entered the car and drove North on Victor Street out of the victim’s eyesight and made good his escape while the motorcycle followed.

She said she immediately went to the East La Penitence Police Station, where a report was made. The said area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, as investigations continue.

Dead is Anthony Havescome, called ‘Pandit’,40, abusinessman of South Ruimveldt Georgetown, which occurred at about 5:30 Saturday morning at Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, by four suspects, all armed with handguns, in a black Toyota Premio motor car.

According to Keon Aaron, a 37-year-old businessman and proprietor of V’s Delight on Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, he hosted an ‘All Black’ party for the second anniversary of his business at a wash bay opposite the business place.

Shortly after 05:00 hrs, a Police patrol went and instructed him to stop the party which he did.

He said that while some people left the party, there were still a few others liming and drinking in front of his business. Aaron stated that while he was checking off his bar, he heard several loud explosions that sounded like gunshots, and, while checking, he saw a dark-coloured heavily-tinted car speeding off in a western direction. He then went over to his business place and observed several persons with what appeared to be blood on their bodies. As a result, with the assistance of other persons around, they placed the men into different motor cars and escorted them to the GPHC, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. One of the persons, Havescome, died while receiving treatment. He sustained one suspected gunshot wound to his right back below his shoulder blade.

The other injured persons are:

** Travis Ceres, a 25-year-old Vendor from East La Penitence — received what appears to be a graze to his right elbow and right abdomen.

** Destra Auther, a 33-year-old Vendor of East La Penitence — received one suspected gunshot wound to her lower left leg.

** Teon Allen, called ‘Spoil Child’, a 38-year-old unemployed resident of Sophia — received one suspected gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

** Stanley Matthews, a 31-year-old from Turkeyen, received one suspected gunshot wound to his left hand and one to his left thigh.

** Lennox Wayne, called ‘Two colours’, a 39-year-old Security Guard from Turkeyen, received one suspected gunshot wound to his right thigh and right palm.

** Lloyd Roberts, a 43-year-old Miner of Golden Grove, EBD, received one suspected gunshot wound to his right upper chest and left hip.

They were all admitted as patients at the GPHC and the St Joseph’s Mercy Hospital. Their condition is listed as serious but stable.

Detectives said the 29 suspected 9mm spent shells, one live suspected 9mm ammunition, four pieces of metal fragments and six projectiles were found at the scene.

A silver Toyota Allion motor car bearing registration number PWW 2242, which is owned by a 30-year-old from Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, and a motorcar bearing registration number PAD 658, which were parked on the bridge of the premises, were examined and it was observed that they both had two suspected bullet holes to the front windscreen.