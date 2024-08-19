University of Guyana mourns loss of former Artist-in-Residence, Dave Martins

The University of Guyana (UG) on Tuesday joined thousands of Guyanese and other Caribbean peoples around the world in mourning the passing of their cultural icon, musician Dave Martins.

Vice Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin in reflecting on the life of Dr Martins, said: “Dave was one of the most authentic human beings to have ever graced our lives. He was in every way a citizen scholar and an artistic intellect par excellence. We were privileged to receive him as our second Artist-in-Residence and to introduce him and his music to a whole new generation of students and youth.”

Dr Martins was the University’s second Artist-in-Residence from 2017-2018.

“In honouring him with an honorary doctorate during his life, we know he felt appreciated, exalted and loved. On behalf of the Chancellor Prof. Edward Greene, Deputy Vice Chancellors, Senior Management Team and the entire University community, including alumni all over the world, we extend most sincere condolences to Annette, his sisters in Canada and his extended family and loved ones. May his life and work continue to bring pride and joy, and to inspire the future. May God bless his reposed soul,” the Vice Chancellor added.

Dr Martins was 89 years old.

The University community says it also extends its sympathies to other family members, friends and members of the national, regional and international artistic fraternity on the passing of this extraordinary individual.

During his stint as Artist-in-Residence, the University said it was able to produce his final country-wide tour, which saw him bring joy, pride and laughter to thousands in Guyana and abroad through his eight concerts, some of which were live-streamed. UG said that as Artist-in-Residence, this well-respected son of the soil also shared aspects of his craft during his master classes and lectures with students and staff.

The University, through its Artist-in-Residence programme, systematically documents the lives and technical processes of its Artists-in-Residence through their own eyes for posterity and to enable the academic analysis of them and their work.

In this regard, the University of Guyana, in tribute “to this most magnanimous and iconic patriot, is delighted to share productions as part of its tribute to a beloved friend of the University, country and the Caribbean”: The Man Behind The Music DAVE MARTINS Biography.

In 2022, Dr Dave Martins received the prestigious UG’s Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Letters. As part of the University’s citation on that day, Master Orator of the select committee on the conferral of awards, Mr Al Creighton, said of Dr Martins: “In which language do we extoll the brilliance of an artist whose brilliance is his use of language? Here is a writer whose prose pieces are in precise English, but whose poetic genius is articulated in Guyanese Creole. What is more, the Creole is a language that is not only his tool and resource, but his declared culture and identity.

Me feel sure say him woulda feel betta if we did do this citation in Creolese! Yu cyan’t mek out de man from de language… Dave Martins, singer, song-writer, musician, band leader, story-teller, stand-up comedian, and playwright; newspaper columnist, former director of culture for the Cayman Islands and nightclub operator in Toronto, Canada, who has also been an Artist-in-Residence at the University of Guyana. He has combined the extraordinary power of the imagination with a clinical sense of observation and a command of music and literature to produce songs and entertainment whose impact on the Caribbean has lasted for more than 50 years.”

May his life and work continue to bring pride and joy, and to inspire the future. May God bless his reposed soul.