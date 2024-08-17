“We must look at the whole package that is being offered and not just the percentage” – teachers’ union president

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Dr Mark Lyte on Saturday appealed to teachers to consider the entire package of both salary increases and allowances, saying that movements along the salary scale plus the percentage increases would benefit the educators.

“I would like to say to our members: let’s stand solidly together. We must look at the whole package that is being offered and not just the percentage,” he said on a Facebook Live update about the outcome of the four rounds of negotiations so far with the Ministry of Education.

He said the non-salary benefits include a payment of GY$500 per child per marking of each School Based Assessment, payment of Deputy Principals of 6th Form School the salary of the Headteacher of an ‘A’ Grade School, and return airfare to the coast for teachers based in the hinterland as well as their spouse and children younger than 18 years, increase in Remote Areas Incentive (RAI) from GY$20,000 to GY$23,000.

He said that while GTU and the Ministry of Education did not agree to increase the GY$10,000 allowance for holders of first degrees, the government offered a GY$2,000 increase in the existing allowances for holders of Masters Degrees and Doctorates, and a GY$1,000 increase in the allowance for holders of the Certificate in Education and a GY$1,000 or GY$2,000 hike for those with an advanced certificate.

Clothing allowance has increased from GY$8,000 in 2006 to GY$15,000 instead of the union’s demand for GY$25,00o; the GY$5,000 station and hard-lying allowances would be increased by 17%.

The GTU and the Education Ministry further reached accord on creating a position of a Master Teacher, whose next could be a Head of Department or a Senior Master but opts not to apply for that position and instead remains in the classroom and receives the salary of either of those positions.

The two sides also agreed in principle that retired teachers would receive the salary of the position at which they retired, rather than a lower salary that would affect their National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension.

The GTU President said other non-salary benefits include the addition of another teacher to a class if the ratio is exceeded. In the Special Needs classroom, he said the ratio would be one teacher to six learners, but the GTU intends to press for that to be reduced to one teacher for every four Special Needs students after which another teacher would be added.

Dr Lyte said the GTU was able to secure a 100% increase in scholarships exclusive to the University of Guyana for 70 first degrees and 30 for post graduate diplomas or Masters in Education. “That never happened before. We always had first degrees,” he said.

The GTU had demanded a GY$25,000 health check-up allowance, but Dr Lyte said that “did not happen” and the government, instead, offered t0 collaborate with the Ministry of Health to organise health booths in each region for tests and evaluations to be done.

The Ministry of Education is offering 10% for 2024, 8% for 2025 and 9% for 2026, in contrast to the GTU’s proposal for 39.5% f0r 2024 and 30% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Dr Lyte was unable to immediately provide an after-tax calculation of the proposed salary increases.

The GTU General Secretary last week said cluster meetings revealed that teachers rejected the government’s offer and were now demanding no less than 29.6% for 2024.

He explained that non-graduate teachers’ salaries would moved from the base to the middle of the salary scale and then the 10% for 2024, “if that is agreed on”, would be added. “In essence, those people at the lower level are going to receive a higher percentage because they are the ones, who are really suffering with the 90-something thousand and over 100,000… Everybody is suffering but when we look at the scale, we recognise that our teachers, who are non-graduates, they serve well in the system,” he said.

In apparent reference to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s view that the GTU’s General Secretary, Coretta McDonald was seeking to derail the negotiations on behalf of the main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Mr Lyte said the union denounces, debunks the attacks on our General Secretary.”

The GTU President also begged teachers to have faith in the union leaders who have a “little more insight than you the man on the ground”. “I would like you to trust your leadership that we make a decision that will be beneficial to all of you…I’ll make the best decision for the teachers. As your leader, I will make the best decision for the whole teacher group, for all teachers, not just one section of the teachers” he said.

Dr Lyte said promotions have been held up until the salary negotiations are concluded.

The two sides are next week expected to agree when they would meet again.