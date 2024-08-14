OPINION: Is Exxon bigger than Guyana’s parliament, possibly the judiciary also?

Last Updated on Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 11:42 by Denis Chabrol

by GHK Lall

There is gratitude that Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sherlock Isaacs, corrected himself. This immediately opened a new chapter of disagreement re whether private companies could be summoned before parliament. The highest house of the Guyanese people is not a place for frivolity or facetiousness. Thus, the thinking is that when a private company is called, I prefer hauled, to parliament, it is with serious objectives in mind. When a company of the singular presence and incomparable footprint of Exxon is politely invited to appear in the house of Guyanese, then there can be only one conclusion. Serious national matters are involved. For what is Exxon if not the rocket and spaceship that carry Guyana to the moon. When parliament calls, Exxon cannot decide that it is time to go into the temporary decommissioning of dry docks. That is, beached and disabled, and somewhat hot under the collar.

It was/is the Natural Resources Sectoral Committee (NRSC) that had called Exxon before, some six years ago. The NRSC certainly has a great sweep to its name, and the fact that it is a parliamentary one gives it more prestige and, I thought, some traces of standing. The standing to invite and grace with presence. The comparison may be poor, even wasted, but I am thinking of the US Congress and its power to call, summon, demand an appearance from the heads of such legends of US commerce as GM, Boeing and, yes, Exxon. Even the Mafia was not given a pass, as Senator Estes Kefauver commission swatted and grunted with that untalkative beast. Since Guyana is so much about things American (always has been), may I tender that there is a hole in Guyana’s parliament when the same cannot be done here. The PPP Government said no. The PNC said, sez who. I am saying on that no from Bharrat Jagdeo get the (delete please) …out of here. If it is no, for whatever reason, through any expediency, then let that no be undone, as in reversed to a yes. As US President Bush the Younger once said, “bring it on down.’ I think that Mr. Alistair Routledge needs to haul himself (offensive American wording beginning with an ‘a’ replaced) before parliament. Whatever has gotten into Jagdeo’s head about private companies being spared the indignity of an appearance he should get rid of it and get Mr. Exxon Guyana, President Routledge, to turn up pronto in Guyana’s parliament. Surely, he does not have that kind of immunity. Or does he? If it was the PNC that adjusted things, Jagdeo must have that below-the-bowels apparatus to reverse it. After all, he has made a nice living kicking down, overturning, and dissing everything that the PNC did in its last outing at the wheel.

A little more on this NRSC of Guyana. If it cannot send a warm invitation to a private company that means so much to Guyana’s economy, Guyanese destiny, then what can it do? Of what use is it, other than commanding a few pork knockers and perverse public service officers to appear before it. That’s not a national sectoral committee, but a national sex change one reduced to doing that to itself. When do these damn fool political leadership slides cease is what I want to know. If it is parliament today that Exxon can thumb its nose (urinate upon), then I think that Guyana’s judiciary could very well be the next candidate. So, what do we have here: a country with systems to which all are answerable, or the schemes of politicians. The PNC seh is nah dem change anything. By the brilliant exercise of subtraction, the remainder seems like the PPP. Apologies for mixing up subtraction and long division. Now when the remainder is the PPP, then the political and environmental logic leads to one man and whatever new one is in his head. I may not be as sharp as former president Jagdeo or sitting President Ali, but I will bet my life on this: I am more straightforward and forthcoming than the two of them combined. In this respect, I humbly remind both of them and all Guyanese what was written in this same place before. Exxon is a country all by itself in Guyana, separate and apart from Guyana in a category all by itself. And above it, too.

For proof, I extend my own invitation to Americans and Guyanese. Check what Exxon has been allowed to get away with for months. Parliament is for merriment; parliament is an impediment. Now check at where Guyana’s Captain America, Bharrat Jagdeo is, and there is confirmation. He seh is nah he change nuthin. I believe him, because I think he is referring to himself. The result is that Guyanese get the Jagdeo that they get. Guyanese also get a bonus. It is Exxon’s Routledge (Mr.) sidestepping, strutting, and soul singing as if he is Reginald Pope of the Tams with the equivalent of “Hey Girl Don’t Bother me.” As putdowns go, I think that Guyana’s parliament was slurred, spat upon, and set straight. Exxon doesn’t answer to anybody and anyplace in Guyana. “Stay out of my way, don’t bother me.”