Guyanese companies team up to deploy Spain-headquartered FERMAX “cutting-edge security solutions”

Last Updated on Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 22:32 by Denis Chabrol

Vista Services Inc. has announced that it has become the exclusive distributor of Fermax Video Access Control Systems in Guyana.

“This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions for households and businesses across the country,” VSI said in a statement.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Orson Ferguson, Vista Services Inc. said it is dedicated to enhancing the safety and security of our community. Fermax, a globally recognized leader in video access control technology for 75 years, offers an innovative and reliable security layer that is essential for safeguarding homes and businesses alike.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fermax to bring their world-class video access control systems to Guyana,” Mr Ferguson said. “Our

goal is to provide our customers with the highest level of security, and Fermax’s advanced technology will enable us to do just that.”

Vista Services Inc says it will partner with Dapper Technology to start rapidly deploying these solutions across Guyana.

Fermax Video Access Control Systems are renowned for their quality, ease of use, and robust security features, making them a critical component for modern security infrastructures. With this exclusive distribution agreement, VSI says it will offer a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to the specific needs of Guyanese households and businesses.

Fermax’s various solutions are outlined here https://www.fermax.com/intl-en and VISTA can be reached on vistaservicesgy@gmail.com or

Phone: +592-623-1000