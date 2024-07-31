Jagdeo leaves for US

Last Updated on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 22:11 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is scheduled to leave on Thursday for the United States (US) on “government” and other business, but he declined to divulge details.

“I’m travelling to the US for government business and other business,” he said, when asked by Demerara Waves Online News. He said he would be leaving Guyana on Thursday night.

Asked specifically what the government business will be on his US trip, he said, “I can’t really tell you that.” He, however, said his trip has nothing to do with the recent sanctions imposed on two Guyanese businessmen and their businesses.

The Vice President last travelled to the US in February, 2024.