Caribbean hurricane fundraiser cricket match needed- Sir Clive Lloyd

Last Updated on Monday, 29 July 2024, 2:16 by Denis Chabrol

Former West Indies cricket captain, Guyanese Sir Clive Lloyd on Sunday proposed that there be an annual Caribbean cricket fundraiser to garner much-needed cash to respond to the impact of hurricanes.

“The Caribbean region can organise a major cricket event and the best players from all over the world should be able to take part in a game per year. I want it to be called the CARICOM Day of Cricket where we can generate quite a lot of funds so that even if we don’t have a hurricane or two for the year, the money that we have there can accrue some interest,” he said.

He told Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders at the opening of their 47th regular summit in Grenada that even if there are no storm impacts, the money could be spent on addressing other problems. “I hope that we can get this going, get it off the ground because it will be a very important game because the money that we can accrue will be very, very important for the rest of the Caribbean,” he said.

Meanwhile, CARICOM Chairman Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dikon Mitchell praised several Caribbean countries and territories for responding to the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Beryl on July 1 on the Grenada’s dependencies of Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and those of St Vincent- Union Island, Bequia, Mayrou and Canoaun. Mr Mitchell singled out Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda as well as the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands.