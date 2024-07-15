TRUMP SHOOTING: Opposition Leader eschews violence, extremism; talks up peace, democracy

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 7:53 by Writer

Guyana’s Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton on Monday condemned Saturday’s violent attack on former United States (US) President, Donald Trump whose right ear was torn by a bullet while he was addressing a political rally.

“I join fellow political leaders in condemning this despicable act in the strongest possible terms,” Mr Norton said in a statement. He called on all political parties and stakeholders in Guyana and the world to join hands in condemning that senseless violence as a symbol of their commitment to upholding democratic values.

Up to Monday night, neither the Guyana government nor the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic reacted to the shooting of Mr Trump.

Saying he was “deeply disturbed and saddened” by the attack on the Republican party’s presidential candidate Mr Norton, who is also leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), seized the opportunity to talk up respect for democracy and peace. “There is no place in our society, let alone in politics, for such brazen attacks on individuals, regardless of their political affiliation or stature. This heinous act is an affront to our values of democracy, respect for human life, and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Mr Norton said that as responsible political leaders, they must stand united against violence and extremism in all its forms, reject any ideology that promotes harm and destruction, and instead work towards building a society based on mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful dialogue.

While urging US law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators of the attack on Mr Trump, bring them to justice and hold them accountable through the full weight of the law, Mr Norton stressed the need for tolerance, respect and understanding and the creation of a society where everyone feels safe and secure.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence or extremism, and we will continue to promote a culture of dialogue, compromise, and cooperation,” he added.