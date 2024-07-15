Sispro Inc. appoints new chairwoman

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 8:00 by Writer

Sispro Incorporated, a pioneering women-led indigenous energy company in Guyana, on Monday announced the appointment of Mrs Ayodele Dalgety-Dean as Chairwoman following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 3rd July.

She succeeds Dr. Melissa Varswyk.

The company said Mrs. Dalgety-Dean, esteemed for her extensive background in social justice and dedication to advancing Guyana’s growth, will oversee strategic initiatives aimed at fortifying Sispro’s commitment to national development and ensuring sustainable prosperity for all Guyanese.

With a focus on the energy sector, Sispro Inc continues to expand its footprint by driving innovation and sustainability initiatives that contribute to economic growth and community welfare.

“I am honoured to lead Sispro as Chairwoman,” said Mrs. Dalgety-Dean in a company statement. “Under my stewardship, we will continue to prioritise the development of energy solutions that support economic development and environmental stewardship in Guyana. I am eager to harness our expertise to cultivate a culture of transparency, accountability, and excellence, driving forward projects that will significantly benefit our nation,” she added.

Mrs. Abbigale Loncke-Watson, who also serves as an Executive Director of Sispro, has been re-elected as Secretary to enhance operational efficiency and governance practices within the company. Dr. Varswyk will continue her role as an Executive Director, bringing her valuable expertise to further Sispro’s mission.

Sispro Inc is Guyana’s leading indigenous energy company, dedicated to advancing national development and ensuring prosperity for all Guyanese. Founded by visionary women, Sispro is 100% Guyanese women-led and committed to community development, social responsibility, and gender equity. With deep local market understanding and strong networks, Sispro supports oil exploration companies in navigating the local landscape and establishing a robust regional presence.