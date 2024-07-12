SOCU to investigate Police Officer Brutus; no promotion now

Last Updated on Friday, 12 July 2024, 21:24 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) would be investigating alleged improprieties by Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus, amid allegations that he deposited GY$16.5 million into his Guyana Police Credit Union account, a senior government official said Friday night.

The source said Mr Brutus, who had been performing the functions of a Deputy Police Commissioner, would not be promoted at this stage.

Mr Benn, who earlier Friday refused to say who would be investigating Mr Brutus, could not be reached for comment.

The Assistant Police Commissioner declined to comment on the cash deposit when he was asked in person on Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel. The money was alleged deposited on December 15, 2023 and returned the following day because the transaction was cancelled. Records show that the source of funds was given as wedding gifts prior, during and after reception.

However, financial sector regulatory and compliance experts this week told Demerara Waves Online News that solid proof of source of money is required for GY$2 million and more. The source said financial institutions, including credit unions, are required to refer such suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit. If not satisfied, the FIU must refer the transaction to SOCU for investigation.