Youths missing at Unity beach, Mahaica during extremely high tide

Last Updated on Sunday, 7 July 2024, 22:05 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Coast Guard was on standby to participate in the search at sunrise Monday.

Two youths went missing on Sunday at Unity beach, Mahaica where they went to swim at a time of extremely high tide, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The Home Affairs Ministry said those missing were 20-year old Navin Seenauth and 17-year old Daniel Boodram who both reside at Unity. The incident occurred between 5 PM and 6 PM. Online sources show that high tide around that time was as much as 2.5 metres (8.2 feet).

According to the ministry, 17-year old Joshua Deonarine said the water was inshore with “heavy waves” when they arrived but they swam. Deonarine reportedly said he could not swim and he exited the water about 30 minutes later because the water was chest high.

“After getting dressed, he noticed his friends were no longer visible in the water. He searched for them but to no avail and subsequently returned to the village to raise an alarm,” the Home Affairs Ministry said.

A search party involving members of the community were searching for the missing youths. Authorities also urged anyone with information which could assist in locating the missing youths to come forward. “The community’s support and cooperation are not just important, but also greatly appreciated during this critical time,” the Home Affairs Ministry said.

Home Affairs Minister, R0beson Benn was present at the Unity beach.