Guyana, U.S. sharing more intelligence on small arms -top U.S. official

Last Updated on Friday, 14 June 2024, 22:42 by Writer

American Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins on Friday said the United States (U.S.) was satisfied with the heightened level of intelligence sharing between the two countries as part of their cooperation in combatting small arms trafficking.

“I can’t say how much intel sharing is actually taking place but I do know that we’ve been able to do more with Guyana and recognise that by doing that, we are both able do better on both sides. Both the U.S. and Guyana can do better if we can share and be more transparent about what we’re learning and what we’re seeing,” she said.

In the area of illegal guns in Guyana, she said the U.S., Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) “are working very closely to try o address this issue”.

Asked whether the U.S. was assessing the likelihood of the movement of State and non-State actors from Guyana to Venezuela as that neighbouring country heads into an election on July 28, she said “this is an area where we’re working very closely with your government on.” She seized the opportunity to reiterate the U.S.’ support for Guyana’s territorial integrity including the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award of the land boundary with Venezuela. “I want to say very clearly that we’re very supportive of your government and Guyana and very much support the sovereignty of your country. We very much want to make that clear that our commitment to you is iron-clad and this is an issue that we’re working with you on on a regular basis,” said Ambassador Jenkins.

Referring to her meeting with Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips; Chief-of-Defence, Brigadier Omar Khan and National Security Adviser, Gerry Gouveia, she said she and her team committed to working with Guyana to reduce violence in the Caribbean and decreasing the trafficking of arms.