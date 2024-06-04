US citizens arrested with undeclared “virtually pure gold” at Cheddi Jagan Airport

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 17:53 by Writer

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said customs officers on Tuesday seized a quantity of gold jewellery from three passengers, two of whom are US citizens, who were attempting to leave on an outbound American Airlines flight for New York, USA.

GRA said the 240 ounces of virtually pure gold, disguised as silver plated jewellery, is valued at more than US$560,000 was being transported out of the country without the necessary permits and declaration to customs officers.

CANU said the outgoing passengers were arrested, taken into custody and handed over to the Guyana Police Force.

Investigations are continuing, with a view of determining whether they are part of a ring or rings reportedly smuggling gold out of Guyana.

GRA said charges are likely to be made under the Customs and Anti-Money Laundering acts, with the relevant authorities both in Guyana

and overseas being informed of the results of the investigations.

“The Authority continues to note the alarming trend in the efforts to smuggle items including gold, monetary instruments, arms, and narcotics through ports in Guyana and cautions that all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities should cease and desist therefrom, or face the consequences for their actions.”

The Revenue Authority again urged the public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality.