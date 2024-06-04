Global law enforcement standards institution accredits Guyana Police Force training centres

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 18:26 by Denis Chabrol

Three Guyana Police Force training centres across the country have been accredited by the United States-headquartered International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training at that organisation’s conference currently underway Arizona State, the US Embassy said.

The diplomatic mission, Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) and the police force made the announcement that the GPF training centres in Suddie, Essequibo; Adventure, Berbice; and Georgetown were formally recognised on Tuesday.

IADLEST is described as a globally recognized for its commitment to enhancing law enforcement service standards through certification, setting a benchmark for training excellence.

The US Embassy explained that the accreditation process involved a rigorous self-assessment, detailed online verification, and a comprehensive physical evaluation by IADLEST, ensuring compliance with the highest international standards.

The local accreditation team was led by Superintendent Nicola Kendall, with oversight from Acting Deputy Commissioner Calvin Brutus and substantial contributions from Superintendent Sonia Herbert, the Force Training Officer and head of the training centers, and Assistant Superintendent Gladwin Hanover, who manages the ZARA Computer Centers across Guyana. All of these members of the GPF played pivotal roles to reaching today’s success. Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken noted, “This accomplishment is a major milestone in the implementation of the GPF’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.”

The embassy said the accreditation is a key component of the Caribbean Police Professionalization Project, funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), and implemented by PADF since 2021. Concluding in June 2024, the US Embassy said the project has significantly elevated law enforcement training within the region.

“A pivotal element of this success was a study tour that PADF facilitated to the Idaho Police Officers Standards and Training Academy in Boise, Idaho. The academy shared best practices in international law enforcement training standards with the GPF team and directly influenced the efficient and successful accreditation process,” the embassy added.

A ceremony at the IADLEST conference celebrated the successful accreditation and Guyanese officials received three training center accreditation certificates, setting a new standard for law enforcement training excellence in the Caribbean.

Looking forward, the United States and PADF continue to support development and capacity building in Caribbean policing through the Better Police Readiness in Caribbean Law Enforcement Organizations (B-PRO) project, currently being implemented in Guyana. This new initiative, also funded by INL, aims to enhance law enforcement professionalism and operational effectiveness in Guyana and across the region.