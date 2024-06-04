Vessels hit Demerara Harbour Bridge but traffic not affected

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 18:33 by Denis Chabrol

A trawler and a tug on Tuesday afternoon hit the Demerara Harbour Bridge, but vehicular traffic continued across the east-west thoroughfare was not disrupted, a senior bridge official said.

Initial reports were that a trawler was seen heading towards the bridge, but the captain of a privately-owned tug ignored instructions not to attempt to avoid the fishing vessel from hitting the bridge. The official said the tug also ended up knocking the bridge.

The vessels knocked the bridge at spans 20 and 21.

The Harbour Bridge official said traffic was not halted, but drivers were being asked to drive slowly in the vicinity of the two spans.

This is believed to be the third mishap in recent years.