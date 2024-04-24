Garbage fire burns fibre optic cable, causes Internet outage in several city areas

Numerous Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) residential and commercial fibre optic internet subscribers are without service after a fire at a huge heap of garbage on Robb and Alexander streets destroyed several telecoms cables.

GTT could not immediately say how many areas in Georgetown were experiencing the Internet outage that began around 3 PM Wednesday.

“Several fibre services within Georgetown are impacted due to a fire on Regent and Alexander Streets. We are currently assisting the impact and will continue to give updates on areas affected,” GTT said.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused ,

When Demerara Waves Online News visited the scene, a huge pile of burnt garbage was seen beyond a dilapidated fence of the plot of land where a branch of Mike’s Pharmacy had been located several years ago.

Just above the fire scene, several burnt telecommunications and electrical cables were seen.

GTT technicians were deployed and were seen on nearby utility poles, while others were preparing another location to splice fibre-optic cable as part of the restoration process.

The Guyana Fire Service confirmed that there was a blaze there.