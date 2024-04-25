Security guard, businessman charged in connection with theft of school’s solar panels

Last Updated on Thursday, 25 April 2024, 22:15 by Denis Chabrol

A security guard and a businessman, who are both from Bartica, who are implicated in the alleged theft of solar panels from the Two Miles Primary School, have been granted bail, the Guyana Police Force said Thursday.

Security guard, 26-year old Shawn Caesar of Two and a Half Miles, Bartica, Potaro Road, Essequibo was charged with simple larceny. When the charge was read to him by Bartica Magistrate, Teriq Mohamed, the accused pleaded not guilty. He was granted GY$90,000 bail on condition that he reports to the Bartica Police Station every last Friday of the month until the trial continues.

Police accused him of stealing four Merisolar solar panels valued at GY$260,000, property of the Government of Guyana

Businessman, 44-year old Sunil Ramcharan of Lot 6 of 1st Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River, was charged with receiving stolen articles. Police said he pleaded not guilty to the offence and was granted GY$100,000 bail.

Police said the businessman took investigators to a vehicle where two of the panels were stored, and then he went to the roof of his building, removed two other panels and handed them over to the police.

Both Mr Caesar and Mr Ramcharan were ordered to return to court on May 15, 2024.