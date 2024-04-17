Buy PPP hot dog tickets or no cash grant- PPPC Region Three Councillor

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 7:51 by Denis Chabrol

A People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) councillor for Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands) has been allegedly threatening party supporters that if they do not buy hot dog tickets, they would not receive government cash grants that are to be distributed later this month.

“I was made to understand that some people are refusing to buy the hot dog tickets as it relates to the PPP. I want (to) see the list of names of people who buy the hot dogs and if those persons, who refused to buy the hot dogs and they are on this cash grant list that the government is going to give in April, I’m going to remove their names for failing to support the PPP and I serious; I ain’t making joke,” he said in a voice note that is being circulated to the media by Shadow Minister of Local Government and Regional Development with responsibility for Region Three

When contacted on Tuesday, Sadiq Ahmad, also known as Teacher Asif, refused to speak on the issue. “I can’t offer you no comment at this point in time, Sir,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that Mr Ahmad was soliciting hot dog sales about three weeks ago as a party fund raiser. It is not immediately clear when the cash grants would be delivered.

Mr Mahipaul asked for a thorough investigation of the allegations to ensure accountability for those responsible. “The people of Guyana deserve transparency and fairness, not political manipulation and intimidation,” he said.

He accused Mr Ahmad of shamelessly abusing his position, blatantly misusing power and manipulating taxpayer-funded aid. He said forcing people to lend support raises serious concerns about the integrity and fairness of the Government’s Cash Grant Programme. “It is evident that these grants are not being distributed impartially but are rather being wielded as political tools to bolster support for the PPP/C party. This exploitation of public funds for partisan gain undermines the very essence of democracy and must be vehemently condemned,” Mr Mahipaul said.

The People’s National Congress Reform-led coalition opposition parliamentarian contended that the PPPC’s claim of promoting ‘One Guyana’ rings hollow when they resort to such unethical tactics. “Right now we are indeed a ‘One Sided-Guyana,” he said.