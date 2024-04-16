Two more charged in connection with murder of Bartica gold miner, employee

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 23:17 by Writer

More than one month after a Bartica gold miner and one of his employees were shot dead and robbed of a quantity of raw gold at Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River, two more men were Tuesday arraigned for murder and accessory to murder.

Gold miner 50-year-old Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff of Byderabo Road, Bartica, and Dovan Washington, of 11 Seventh Avenue, Bartica were killed on March 3, 2024.

Police said 44-year-old Teddy Thomas, a taxi driver of Itaballi Landing, was charged with murder in the course of furthering a murder, and 20-year-old Paul James Derrick of Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast was charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

They were not required to plea to the indictable charges.

Bartica Magistrate, Teriq Mohamed remanded the duo to prison until May 15, 2024.

Two 0ther persons, 32-year-old Travis Fredericks and 28-year-old Fernando Fredericks of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo were charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder.