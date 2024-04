Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 9:16 by Denis Chabrol

Two Guyanese men were shot dead Monday night in Suriname, according to media reports in that former Dutch colony.

Starnieuws reported that the men, whose names are so far unknown, were shot multiple times.

The incident occurred on Rubenstraat in northern Paramaribo North.

A gray Toyota Itz was found at the scene with several bullet holes. Police towed the car away to a station.