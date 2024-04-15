Mother, son charged with murder

Last Updated on Monday, 15 April 2024, 20:36 by Denis Chabrol

A forty-two year old woman and her 22-year old son of Tucville, Georgetown were Monday charged with the murder of a labourer of Festival City, Georgetown, police said.

The accused are Alicia Edmonson, and Malachi Kennedy, a linesman, both residents of Lot 3 Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown.

They are accused of the murder of 36-year-old, Amaiziah Hohenkirk, a Labourer of Lot 1308 Unity Place, Festival City, Georgetown.

The mother and son were not required to plea to the indictable offence and were remanded to prison until May 7, 2024.

Police said that on April 11, 2024 at about 11:15 PM, Alicia and one of her 24-year-old sons of Tucville who is a friend of the deceased had a misunderstanding over a speaker box that was damaged.

On April 12, 2024, at approximately 6:50 AM, according to police, Alicia informed her other son, Malachi Kennedy that Darrel had allegedly abused her. At 7:00 a.m., Malachi went searching for Darrel and encountered the deceased with an individual named Sean on Perry Street. An argument ensued, leading them to Alicia’s residence.

During the confrontation at Alicia’s residence, Sean, allegedly armed with a hockey stick, struck Alicia on her left wrist. Alicia then allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed Hohenkirk once in the abdomen and once each on the left and right wrists, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said Hohenkirk fled the scene with Sean, entered a motor vehicle, and proceeded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.