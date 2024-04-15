New Amsterdam man charged with transmitting child pornography

Last Updated on Monday, 15 April 2024, 19:32 by Writer

A resident of St Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice was Monday arraigned on eight cyber crime charges including obtaining and transmitting pornography of a child under 14 years old and harassing and intimidating a person, the Guyana Police Force said.

New Amsterdam Magistrate, Michelle Mathias remanded 28-year-old Joshua Rambarran to prison until May 20, 2024 after the prosecution successfully opposed bail.

Mr Rambarran was charged with six counts of using a computer system to obtain and transmit child pornography, committed on a child under age 14.

The defendant also answered charges of two counts of alleged child pornography and using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person.

Police said that following the investigation, it was found that the teenagers were groomed and convinced to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, and the said pictures and videos were posted to a Telegram group.