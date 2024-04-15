Labourers charged with murder of domestic worker

Last Updated on Monday, 15 April 2024, 20:47 by Denis Chabrol

Two labourers of Corentyne, East Berbice were Monday arraigned on a charge of murder, after police said they gathered sufficient evidence that the two allegedly killed a 52-year old woman.

Those remanded to prison by Springlands Magistrate, Tuanna Hardy were 18-year old Yogindra ‘Ravin’ Pokhai of Lot 79, Number 54 Village and 25-year old Crishan “Varen” David of No. 0 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

They are accused of the murder of 52-year-old Ninawattie ‘Sharda’ Nandalall, a domestic worker who resided at No. 0 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The duo were subsequently remanded to prison, and the matter has been adjourned to May 8, 2024.

Police said the woman was allegedly murdered sometime between 12:30 PM on April 11 and 07:40 AM on April 12 at the No. 0 Backdam, Corentyne Berbice.

Police said an autopsy conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2024 found that the woman died as a result of asphyxiation, incised wound to the neck and fracture of cervical spine.