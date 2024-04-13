Two arrested for killing Corentyne woman

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 April 2024, 16:14 by Denis Chabrol

Two men are in custody in connection with the killing of a 52-year old woman whose body was found at Number 55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, the Guyana Police Force said Saturday.

Dead is Ninawattie “Sharda” Nandalall of Lot 14 Number 55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said an autopsy conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2024 found that the woman died as a result of asphyxiation, incised wound to neck

and fracture of cervical spine.

Police said they were informed that the woman was allegedly killed sometime between 12:30 PM on April 11 and 7:40 AM on April 12 at the No.55 Village Backdam, Corentyne Berbice.