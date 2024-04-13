GDF soldier dies suddenly after training at Tacama

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 April 2024, 16:34 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) o said a soldier suddenly Friday evening after concluding a training exercise at the Colonel John Clarke Military School at Tacama, Upper Berbice River.

He has been identified 22258 Corporal Leroy Thom of 2 Infantry Battalion and of Blueberry Hill Linden.

The GDF said he was a student on the Section Commander Course.

“The rank complained of feeling unwell during a routine training event, and was taken to the Medical Centre where he was attended to by a registered nurse and medics. After his condition deteriorated, a request was made for a medevac and a team of medical specialists from the Georgetown Public Hospital were air dashed to the training school on board the Bell 412 helicopter,” the GDF said.

The GDF said upon arrival, the team’s efforts to resuscitate him were futile and the soldier was pronounced dead.

Corporal Thom’s body was transported to Georgetown.

The Force said it has since notified the soldier’s family of the incident.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend their deepest condolences to the deceased’s family, friends, and colleagues.

A Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death