Man faces charges for luring children, sharing explicit images on Social Media

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 April 2024, 16:01 by Denis Chabrol

A 29-year old man is to be slapped with several cyber crime charges after investigators unearthed evidence that he allegedly lured two children under 14 years old to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators added that the pictures and videos were also posted to a Telegram group.

Police said Joshua Rambarran was detained, questioned and statements taken and then the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that he charged with the following offences.