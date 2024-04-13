Man faces charges for luring children, sharing explicit images on Social Media

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 April 2024, 16:01 by Denis Chabrol
A 29-year old man is to be slapped with several cyber crime charges after investigators unearthed evidence that he allegedly lured two children under 14 years old to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, the Guyana Police Force said.
Investigators added that the pictures and videos were also posted to a Telegram group.
Police said Joshua Rambarran was detained, questioned and statements taken and then the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that he charged with the following offences.
- Five counts of distributing Child Pornography through a Computer System in contravention of Section 14(1)(b) contrary to Section 14 (4) (a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018
- Publishing Electronic Data that is obscene with intent to humiliate another person in contravention of Section 19(2)(a) contrary to Section 19 (5)(a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018
- Child luring, in contravention of Section 15(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018, contrary to section 15(4)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018
- Using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person, in contravention of section 19(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018, contrary to Section 19(5)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018