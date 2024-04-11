Four arrested for chicken, liquor, beer smuggling- GRA

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 April 2024, 21:14 by Denis Chabrol

Four persons were arrested at Annandale, East Coast Demerara and two minibuses and a large wooden boat laden with suspected smuggled liquor, beers and chicken, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said Thursday.

The arrests and seizure were made on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The GRA said spiritous liquor, Heineken beers and Rockingham chicken were found at the scene in yet another effort to avoid unfair competition and clamp down on defrauding the Revenue Authority. “The GRA continues to carry out operations in its continuous efforts to curb smuggling and other such illegal activities, thereby allowing for a level playing field for legitimate businesses and the collection of associated revenue,” the authority said.

The tax agency reminded the public that smuggling is illegal and anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offense and is liable for such offense to fines and or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

The Revenue Authority asked the public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, the GRA added.