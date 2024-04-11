https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/UG-2024-5.png!

Guyana refuses to pay gas-to-energy contractor for delayed handover of worksite

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, Energy, News Thursday, 11 April 2024, 20:38 0

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 April 2024, 20:38 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government is rejecting a US$50 million demand by American joint venturers, CH4/LINDSAYCA, for a three-month delay in the installation of electricity generators as part of the 300 megawatt  natural-gas fired power plant because other contractors took too long to complete related works.

He said CH4/LINDSAYCA wants more time to install four gas turbines of 57 megawatts each- a total of 228 megawatts or would have to pay  more than $11m monthly in liquidated damages for project delays.

“They want additional money because they’re saying this is costing so our independent engineering supervision firm, a firm that we hired from India has reviewed the claim and rejected it totally to say it doesn’t have merit,” Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said Thursday.

Citing a number of delays by ExxonMobil’s contractor, Guyana Shorebase Inc; and GAICO, Mr Jagdeo said the oil major and its contractor should have transferred the site to CH4/LINDSAYCA in June 2024 but did so three months later in September.  He said government had offered CH4/LINDSAYCA to extend the timeline from December 2024 to March/April 2025 by which time the entire project must be completed.

He said a three-member Dispute Adjudication and Arbitration Board was being established to address the dispute and if either side was still dissatisfied, the matter could be taken to arbitration.

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2024 | Website developed by GxMedia.