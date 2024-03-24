Five Guyanese picked for Drone Soccer World Cup & Career Fair in United States

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 March 2024, 8:01 by Denis Chabrol

In an exciting development for drone sports and technology education in Guyana, a group of five talented youths has been selected to represent the country at the prestigious Academic Drone Soccer World Cup & Career Fair, set to take place from April 22-25, 2024, in San Diego, California.

This announcement comes from the Guyana Drone Soccer program, which began its journey in January 2024, enrolling 45 youths in its pioneering class.

The five chosen to carry the Guyanese flag on the international stage are Zion Rambarran, Eashan Harjohn, Jad Narine, John Smith, and Mariam Browne. They have demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication in the realm of drone soccer, a sport that is quickly gaining popularity across the globe as the newest e-sport sensation. Their selection is a testament to their outstanding abilities and the high-quality training provided by the Guyana Drone Soccer program.

Alisha Koulen, Operations Manager, Caleb Christian and Guyana Drone Soccer President, Leon Christian, will accompany the team, providing guidance and support as they prepare to showcase their talents against top student drone teams from around the world. The competition emphasizes aviation maintenance, communication, and strategic play, with drones designed for mid-air collisions, adding an exciting twist to the traditional drone racing format.

Leon Christian, President of Guyana Drone Soccer, expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s rapid expansion and its potential to foster interest in aeronautical fields among Guyanese youth. “Drone soccer not only strengthens drone piloting, engineering, and strategy skills but also opens up new horizons for students across Guyana to explore their interest in the aeronautical field. We are on track to extend our program to five regions and launch a national competition before the year’s end,” stated Christian.

The event in San Diego will serve as a convergence point for international students, aviation companies, and educational institutions, all focused on the burgeoning industry of drone technology. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders,

partake in tours of the San Diego Air & Space Museum, and attend a formal reception featuring notable speakers

This international exposure not only highlights the talent and potential within Guyana’s youth but also aligns with the event’s mission to set a new trajectory for the drone community that promotes international cooperation and inclusion.

For more information about the Guyana Drone Soccer team’s participation in the Academic Drone Soccer World Cup & Career Fair, please contact Leon Christian at 592-616-4454