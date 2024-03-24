Greater Guyana Initiative, Region Ten Tourism Committee partner to boost tourism, hospitality

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 March 2024, 7:46 by Denis Chabrol

The Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) is supporting the development of Region Ten’s tourism sector through a Tourism Capacity Building Project, according to a statement issued at the weekend.

The initiative, which was officially launched on March 20, is a partnership between GGI and the Region Ten Tourism Committee (RTTC). This initiative holds significant benefits for the region as it promises to elevate the region’s tourism industry through comprehensive capacity building, training, education and strategic partnerships.

The RTTC was established in 2020, with the objective of enhancing the region’s tourism product. Over the years, the committee has led several tourism sector development initiatives including the hosting of business exhibitions, award shows, cleaning, and signage of tourist sites etc., in partnership with key stakeholders.

The GGI-RTTC partnership is being executed over a two-year period, and will train approximately 300 tourism operators and service providers in essential areas such as tour guiding, customer service, hospitality, housekeeping, labelling and packaging, safety, defensive driving etc. A mural symbolising the importance of tourism in the new industrial development of Linden will also be erected. Other components of the initiative include the enhancement of the RTTC institutional capacity, through training and the development of a strategic plan and procedures manual.

Wednesday’s activity also included the opening of the project office and the unveiling of a minibus, which will be used to aid in the effective execution of the project.

Socioeconomic Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Susan Scott, during her remarks, noted that GGI’s contribution goes beyond oil and gas. “This initiative holds great promise to elevate the region’s tourism industry, through comprehensive capacity building, training and education, which directly aligns with GGI’s mission to support regional economic development, a diverse economy and meaningful livelihood opportunities for Guyanese,” Scott was quoted as saying in the statement.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Omodele George, in her address noted that the project exemplifies the power of partnership. She urged all stakeholders to remain steadfast to their commitment while embracing the opportunities for learning, innovation, and growth while reiterating THAG’s unwavering support for the development of Guyana’s tourism sector.

Mayor of Linden, His Worship Sharma Solomon, in his remarks, reaffirmed the intended impact of the project on Linden’s development. He echoed the sentiments expressed by Ms. Scott on the importance of partnerships in sustainable development while reminding attendees that as the ‘Heartland of Guyana,’ Linden is strategically positioned to meaningfully contribute to the country’s development.

With the aim of making Region Ten the number one tourism destination in the country and by extension the Caribbean, Chairman of the Region Ten Tourism Committee and Member of Parliament Devin Sears, highlighted RTTC’s intended membership growth objective of 50 per cent within the next year. Further to this, the committee is in pursuit of securing land to construct a multi-purpose tourism headquarters to house offices for tour operators, start-ups, conferences, and training rooms. “As Guyana continues to be globally recognised as the number one eco-tourism destination in the world, with an economy that is growing at an exponential rate, Region Ten will not be left behind,” Sears affirmed. He noted that through continued strategic partnerships, the region’s emerging tourism industry will contribute directly to Guyana’s development agenda.

Additional speakers included Rawle Dundas, RTTC Project Coordinator and Leola Narine, Assistant Regional Executive Officer, and representative of the Regional Chairman. Attendees included representatives of CNOOC, the GGI Coordination Team, THAG, Mayor and Town Council and the Regional Democratic Council – Region 10.

The Greater Guyana Initiative is a US$100 million, 10-year investment made by the Stabroek Block co-venturers – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess Guyana Exploration Limited and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited. It is geared towards developing the local workforce, building human capacity, enhancing education, and improving healthcare, aimed at promoting sustainable economic diversification in Guyana.