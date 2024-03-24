GTT onboard for Easter Edition of Climb Guyana Cup in North Rupununi

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 March 2024, 7:38 by Denis Chabrol

GTT has partnered with Climb Guyana for the easter edition of the Climb Guyana Cup. The football tournament commenced on Friday at the Aranaputa Sports Ground in the North Rupununi (Region Nine) and will conclude on Sunday, March 24.

Senior Manager of Communication at GTT – Jasmin Harris, earlier this week presented a sponsorship cheque to representative of the Climb Guyana Cup, Jamicia Mc Calman. Harris said GTT is proud to see the event bring communities together and promote sportsmanship.

“We believe that this is a good opportunity to assist in the development of sports and we are excited to see the new possibilities that Climb Guyana has started to create in sports tourism. It is an activity that will bring communities in the North Rupununi together and we are particularly proud of that”.

Mc Calman responded by thanking GTT for its kind contribution to the activity.

“We’re aware that GTT continues to play a strong role in strengthening communities. This assured us that the company would be an understanding partner and we are thankful for their support”.

The tournament features 17 male teams, 11 female teams, and two under-15 teams representing communities from across north, central, and south Rupununi. It is expected to be the main pre-rodeo activity in the Rupununi area.