CARICOM Chairman appeals for “compromise” on Haiti

Last Updated on Monday, 26 February 2024, 22:34 by Denis Chabrol

Chairman of the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali on Monday begged stakeholders in Haiti to work together to pave the way for long-lasting solutions to the political and security crises facing that country.

“This requires all stakeholders in Haiti, especially, to give a bit, to compromise a bit and to express a collective willingness to achieve the outcome that we are setting ourselves to achieve,” he told the opening of the CARICOM Summit’s business session.

The Guyanese leader also announced that “Friends of Haiti”, an expanded group of stakeholders, on Monday discussed the situation in that former French colony with the aim of “pointing” Haitians and the global community in the direction of sustainable solutions.

Dr Ali urged colleague CARICOM leaders to trust themselves in addressing the problems in Haiti. They include long-overdue elections and crushing violent gangs that have been preventing much-needed supplies from reaching the most needy. “In the situation with Haiti, this is important. We must trust the leadership, the collective leadership of CARICOM and the collective wisdom of CARICOM,” he said.

The Bahamas’ Prime Minister, Phillip Davis on Sunday said he was disappointed by CARICOM’s progress and international support in bringing about a Haitian-led solution to the crisis there. “Trying to get all these pieces together, synchronising the wishes of the Haitian people with what is the ultimate goal to have peace, security and free and fair elections has been the challenge,” he said. Mr Davis said The Bahamas was on standby to provide maritime and border patrols.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield ended ended her second day in Guyana by meeting with Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The US Mission to the United Nations said both discussed the “urgent need to foster an inclusive and credible way forward to free and fair elections and a return to democratic order in Haiti.”

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield reportedly reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for the Haitian people, including through continued provision of humanitarian, development, economic, and security assistance – including the Multinational Security Support mission.

The Haitian Prime Minister on Sunday indicated that he had not intention of giving into demands by his opponents that he should leave office before elections are held. “We have to be encouraged to be together and to go to election to give the people the right to choose the leaders that they want,” he said.

Mr Henry said, according to experts, elections could be held in 18 months.

The proposed United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti is expected to cost at least US$600 million per year.