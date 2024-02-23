Workers arrested for bags of cocaine intercepted at Cheddi Jagan Airport

Last Updated on Friday, 23 February 2024, 14:39 by Denis Chabrol

A loader and a private security agent at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport were arrested Thursday in connection with several bags of

cocaine that were allegedly delivered over the airport fence, according to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

CANU said the 71.2 kilogrammes of cocainne were seized at a time when a New York-bound Caribbean Airlines flight and a British Airways fkight destined for St Lucia with onward connections were on the ground.

Those arrested by CANU are 26-year old Travis Sealey, a loader attached to New Timehri New Handling Service and 20-year old Koby Bakker, a ground security coordinator attached to the Secure Innovation and Concepts.

CANU alleged that the men were seen collecting four bags from over the fence from an unknown person.

CANU said an agent immediately proceeded to Bakker and Sealey and searched the bags which had many parcels inside.

“It was tested and proven to be cocaine. Both men were arrested, cautioned and escorted to CANU headquarters where the suspected narcotic was weighed,” the anti-drug agency said.