GPHC can now break up big kidney stones without open surgery

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 February 2024, 7:57 by Denis Chabrol

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has now acquired modern equipment that can use ultrasonic energy to break up large and complex kidney stones without the need for open surgery, the health care institution said.

The GPHC said so far more than 20 persons have benefitted from the state-of-the art Swiss Lithoclas Master ultrasonic lithotripter that was acquired at a cost of GY$13 million.

“The ultrasonic lithotripter utilizes advanced ultrasonic energy to precisely and effectively pulverize kidney stones, placing patient comfort and safety at the forefront. This groundbreaking technology represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of kidney stones, offering Guyanese patients highly efficient and minimally invasive solutions, eliminating the need for open surgery,” GPHC said in a statement.

The publicly-funded hospital said patients undergoing treatment for large and complex kidney stones now experience quicker procedures, reduced recovery times, and an overall improved healthcare journey.

Dr. Rajendra Sukhraj Consultant at GPHC, expresses enthusiasm about the transformative potential of this technology. “The integration of the ultrasonic lithotripter is a game-changer for urological care in Guyana. This cutting-edge device not only enhances treatment precision but also prioritizes patient well-being, offering a minimally invasive alternative for complex kidney stone cases,” he was quoted as saying in a GPHC statement.

The GPHC said the acquisition of the ultrasonic lithotripter aligns with its dedication to ensuring that Guyanese citizens receive world-class healthcare services within their home country.

Meanwhile, GPHC on January 29 performed its first kidney transplant, using the laparoscopic technique. The transplant was a resounding success, and the transplanted kidney is functioning exceptionally well. Notably, the patient has shown no further need for dialysis,

demonstrating the effectiveness of the procedure in restoring renal health,” the hospital said.

The laparoscopic donor nephrectomy was conducted on a female donor who selflessly contributed her kidney to a 17-year-old male relative. The young recipient had been grappling with chronic kidney failure attributed to type 1 diabetes.