Press Release: CNOOC’s “green art and innovation competition” conclusion

Last Updated on Saturday, 17 February 2024, 7:49 by Denis Chabrol

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, FEBRUARY 15 2024: CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) hosted a prize-giving ceremony at its office on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, to recognize the outstanding achievements of the winners of the third annual CPGL Green Art and Innovation Competition.

Building on the success of its previous two editions, which focused on essay writing, the 2023 competition introduced a new “Green Art” category. This expansion allowed youths aged 11-18 to showcase their creativity and ingenuity in even more ways: Green Art, where junior artists (11-14) depicted their community as a green energy hub and Green Innovation, where senior participants (15-18) proposed and designed green energy products beneficial to all Guyanese.

CPGL is committed to fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainability, and this competition served as a platform for young Guyanese to contribute their ideas and perspectives towards a greener future. Through their art and proposed innovations, the participants raised awareness about the importance of adopting sustainable solutions within their communities.

Following a rigorous review process, the winners in both categories emerged as follows; in the Junior Category, Michael Jardine secured first place, followed by Rachard Collymore in second place, and Rohamaya Jawanza in third place. Meanwhile, in the Senior Category, Esther Kissoon emerged as the first-place winner, with Damethri George obtaining second place, and Sarah Hammichand securing third place.

Two honorary fourth-place winners were also selected in each category; in the Junior category, Lennicea Waldron and in the Senior category; Miranda Danraj.

CPGL extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants of the competition. Their enthusiasm, creativity, and commitment to a greener future are truly commendable. We encourage these young leaders to continue exploring innovative solutions and inspiring others to join the collective effort towards achieving a more sustainable Guyana.

“The talent and passion displayed by the participants in this competition were truly inspiring,” said Liu Xiaoxiang, President of CPGL. “The primary goal of this year’s initiative was to inspire youths to think outside conventional boundaries, using their artistic and innovative abilities to propose unique solutions to pressing environmental problems.

Witnessing their creative approaches and dedication to sustainability fills me with great hope for Guyana’s future.”

CPGL remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower young people and communities to embrace sustainability, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these young minds on Guyana’s future.