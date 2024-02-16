West Indies star bowler, home village of Baracara to benefit from GTT deal

Last Updated on Friday, 16 February 2024, 21:57 by Denis Chabrol

West Indies’ newly-minted star bowler, Guyanese Shamar Joseph and children in the east Berbice community of Baracara are set to benefit significantly from GTT now that he has signed on to be that telecommunications provider’s brand ambassador, company officials said Friday.

GTT’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kerchelle Jn. Charles said, through the three-year agreement, Mr Joseph would receive business mentorship and the children of Baracara, a community on the Canje River, would be supported in their sport and educational pursuits.

She said GTT would assist in supplying cricket gear to the students. “We’ve seen the school, we understand the needs. We see them playing a lot of cricket so we want to help them with cricket gear, the students with school books, uniforms. You know, the necessities of schools we will support,” she said.

The GTT official said a business mentor would be assigned to the cricketer to support his ambition of becoming a businessman. “We want to be able to help him with mentorship in business and in growth for him as a person so it’s very mutual. It’s not all about GTT. It’s a lot about Shamar as well,” she added.

The telecoms provider declined to disclose the value of the brand ambassador deal, only saying that the cricketer’s legal team and himself have approved it.

Mr Joseph, who has hauled 13 test wickets from two matches, rose to international fame after he cruised the West Indies to its first test victory against Australia with a record 7-68.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GTT, Richard Stanton announced that, in conjunction with WANSAT, that high speed “quality internet solution” has been installed at Baracara. “Shamar’s speed and accuracy with the cricket ball absolutely aligns with our values of being the fastest and the most reliable player in the game,” he said.

For his part, the West Indies pace bowler remarked that he has always been a GTT customer. “From the moment that I started to use a phone, GTT was always my thing so I’m happy to be part of the family.”