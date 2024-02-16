GTT increases Internet speeds

Last Updated on Friday, 16 February 2024, 22:04 by Denis Chabrol

On the heels of record successes for Fibre in 2023, Guyana’s largest, fastest and most reliable network, GTT, on Friday announced new rewards for its customers; and said Guyanese can look forward to an even more exciting future.

Last year, GTT saw a major expansion in its Fibre footprint across Guyana, ensuring that 2 out of every 3 homes now have access to its cutting-edge Fibre network – which represents more than 158,000 homes having access to fibre. Among other notable achievements recorded in 2023, which saw GTT’s Fibre team solidifying its position as the premier internet solution provider of the 21st century include an impressive 95% of installations completed and reported faults fixed within an average of 2 days.

Commenting on these achievements, George Scott, Commercial Director of GTT’s Home Solutions & Fixed Network said, “We are immensely proud of our accomplishments in 2023. Our team’s commitment to accelerate growth and customer satisfaction has enabled us to deliver unparalleled reliability and speed to thousands of households across Guyana, and most importantly positioning us for today’s announcement.”

Scott announced that effective immediately, customers on GTT’s domestic plans would now enjoy between 33% – 100% increase in their Fibre speeds at no extra cost; which means, for customers who previously received 50+ Mbps will see their speeds increasing by 50 Mbps, while customers who received 100+, 200+ & 300+ Mbps will now enjoy a bonus 100 Mbps speed increase.

The Commercial Director explained, “We understand the importance of fast and reliable internet access in today’s digital age, and this enhancement underscores GTT’s dedication to meeting and exceeding the needs of its customers. This upgrade in Fibre speeds will allow for an enhanced digital experience for more than 40,000 homes across the country.”

He also added that some of the homes will require an upgrade to the Wi-Fi equipment and stated that those customers will be contacted to schedule a date for the technical team to complete the upgrades.

Meanwhile, in addressing the introduction of a new rental fee, Scott clarified the rationale behind this decision; and stated that recognizing the global trend of rising Fibre equipment and installation cost, GTT sought to provide its customers with the best option by mitigating any upfront burden. Thus, the introduction of a small monthly fee ensures that new customers can enjoy free installations, and existing customers can benefit from upgrades and replacements of equipment or Wi-Fi without incurring hefty upfront expenses.

GTT Fibre remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative solutions that empower individuals and businesses across Guyana, reaffirming its position as the nation’s foremost internet service provider.