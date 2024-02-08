Chief-of-Staff designation to be restyled

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 February 2024, 9:53 by Denis Chabrol

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that the designation of the highest military appointment, Chief-of-Staff, would be changed to Chief of Defence.

Addressing the opening of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 2024 Annual Officers’ Conference, he said the change is in keeping with what obtains across the Caribbean and elsewhere.

“This will be the last officers conference that the term Chief-of-Staff will be used in keeping with the regional structure and international structure,” he said. “This year’s conference we’ll see the final use of the designation Chief of Staff.” he added.

The GDF was formally established in the 1960s.