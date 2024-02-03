Body of well-known Kimbia carpenter found after boat collision

Last Updated on Saturday, 3 February 2024, 12:31 by Denis Chabrol
A well-known carpenter of Kimbia District, Upper Berbice River drowned Friday night in a boat collision on that waterway.
He has been identified as Rashleigh Gladstone, a well-known carpenter.
Source said he was driving the boat when it collided with another vessel at about 7 PM. “There were two boats involved. His cousin was driving the other boat,” the source said.
Police Commander for Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), Superintendent Guy Nurse confirmed that the incident occurred.
The captain of the other boat is alive.