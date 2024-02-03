Two hacked to death in triangular affair

Last Updated on Saturday, 3 February 2024, 9:43 by Denis Chabrol

Two men were Friday night chopped to death at Alness Village, Corentyne as a result of a triangular love affair involving a woman and her former step-father, police sources said.

One of the men, who was killed, exited his home after he heard the disagreement and he was chased and chopped by the killer.

The suspected assailant, who is a cane harvester and resides at Ulverston Village, Corentyne, surrendered at the Whim Police Station in the company of his sister. The murder weapon, a cutlass, has been retrieved by investigators, police said.

The 32-year old woman has also been arrested to assist police with their investigations.

Dead are Floyd ‘Kinga’ Moore, 51, and Kwesi ‘Bloody Eye’ La Rose.

Detectives have so far been informed that the suspect, whose surname has been given as Stanley, was at his residence at 77 Alness Village chatting with a female.

Moore went to the house, according to police, and an argument ensued among him, Mr Stanley and the woman.

Mr Stanley allegedly chopped Moore to his head and neck. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

La Rose, who is a tenant, went to see what was transpiring and he, too, was attacked. La Rose reportedly ran out of the yard but Mr Stanley chased him out of the yard to a nearby vacant lot and chopped him several times.

La Rose was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was succumbed to his injuries.